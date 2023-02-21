×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: February 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

JW Anderson RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Moncler Motors Ahead With Artsy Mercedes-Benz Collaboration

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Michael Kors Signs Two Up-and-coming Golfers as Ambassadors

PGA Tour players Beau Hossley and Austin Eckroat will help promote the company's move into golfwear this spring.

Beau Hossley
Beau Hossley is a new Michael Kors golf ambassador. courtesy

Michael Kors is getting into the golf business this spring and has signed two fresh-faced ambassadors to help promote the launch.

The company has selected PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Austin Eckroat as its 2023 golf ambassadors and they will wear bespoke Michael Kors men’s apparel throughout their appearances this season.

Michael Kors’ golf line will debut in April at the company’s stores in North America, as well as on its e-commerce site and in select golf course pro shops. The company said more details about the line would be available closer to the launch.

Hossler turned professional in 2016 after an amateur career that included six collegiate wins, and was the youngest player since 1945 to make the cut at the U.S. Open in 2012 as a 17-year-old. Now 27, Hossler has notched nine top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour.

Austin Eckroat

Eckroat just earned his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old, who attended Oklahoma State University, won the 2018 NCAA Championship, was a member of the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup Team and the 2021 Walker Cup team.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Hot Summer Bags

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Michael Kors Signs Two Upcoming Golfers as Ambassadors

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad