Michael Kors Signs Two Up-and-coming Golfers as Ambassadors

Michael Kors is getting into the golf business this spring and has signed two fresh-faced ambassadors to help promote the launch.

The company has selected PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Austin Eckroat as its 2023 golf ambassadors and they will wear bespoke Michael Kors men’s apparel throughout their appearances this season.

Michael Kors’ golf line will debut in April at the company’s stores in North America, as well as on its e-commerce site and in select golf course pro shops. The company said more details about the line would be available closer to the launch.

Hossler turned professional in 2016 after an amateur career that included six collegiate wins, and was the youngest player since 1945 to make the cut at the U.S. Open in 2012 as a 17-year-old. Now 27, Hossler has notched nine top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour.

Austin Eckroat

Eckroat just earned his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old, who attended Oklahoma State University, won the 2018 NCAA Championship, was a member of the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup Team and the 2021 Walker Cup team.