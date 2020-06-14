CHANGE OF PLANS: Michael Kors will not hold a fashion show during New York Fashion Week in September, and is planning to present his spring 2021 collection at some point between mid-October and mid-November.

Kors’ change of plans is part of a different kind of fashion trend — one in which designers around the globe are evaluating their respective roles and participation in international fashion weeks, and the fashion calendar as a whole.

”I have for a long time thought that the fashion calendar needs to change. It’s exciting for me to see the open dialogue within the fashion community about the calendar — from Giorgio Armani to Dries Van Noten to Gucci to YSL to major retailers around the globe — about ways in which we can slow down the process and improve the way we work. We’ve all had time to reflect and analyze things, and I think many agree that it’s time for a new approach to a new era,” Kors said in a statement released Sunday.

Michael Kors Collection will now produce and present two collections annually — spring and fall. This approach is an effort to try to create a more streamlined approach on the sales floor, according to Kors.

The format for this fall’s Kors presentation is still being determined. ”We are designing and will produce a spring-summer collection, which we will unveil at a later date,” Kors said. The designer is also “reassessing,” when the fall collection will be released to the press and public — most likely in mid-March and mid-April.

The designer also noted that before the late Nineties, the New York spring collections were shown from late October to the beginning of November, following the Paris collections. “That calendar was in place for many decades and worked quite smoothly, and particularly in this age with the speed of social media, showing the collection closer to when it will be delivered makes logical sense to me,” he said.

The designer added, “I think it is also important to return to the idea that September and March are key months in launching the beginning of seasonal selling to the consumer. This is when key editorial and media content hit, when the weather is starting to change and when people are ready to absorb new collections and product — that they can wear and shop immediately. Keeping all of this in mind, we will also be reassessing when the fall-winter collection is released to the press and the public — most likely sometime between mid-March and mid-April.”