Michael Kors has made a $35 million product donation to Delivering Good, the New York-based nonprofit organization. The donation will benefit individuals impacted by poverty and disasters through the organization’s network of more than 700 community partners across the country.

“I’ve always believed that long-lasting change needs to happen at both the local and national level,” said Michael Kors, chief creative officer. “With Delivering Good, we’re able to donate our product and know that it will be provided to the local communities and organizations throughout the country that need it most. If we have learned anything during these trying times, it’s that when you are able to help, you should.”

John D. Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Capri Holdings, said, “Philanthropy has long been a core value of the Michael Kors brand, with ongoing support of various organizations that provide relief to communities in need, both globally and locally. Our significant product donation to Delivering Good follows other donations made by our company to support a range of relief efforts, and continues our commitment to offer support to those who need it most.”

Lisa Gurwitch, president and ceo of Delivering Good, said, “The donation of Michael Kors product will provide hope, dignity and self-esteem to families and individuals facing the financial challenge that comes in a crisis. Our community partners will be distributing the merchandising to people in need as they also provide services for more stable living environments.”

Kors product will be donated and distributed to non-profits within Delivering Good’s network of local agencies serving hard-hit markets throughout the U.S., including New York City, Los Angeles and Orlando, as well as Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Texas.