Michael Kors’ global brand ambassador Shu Qi, the award-winning Taiwanese actress, will be featured in the company’s newest ad campaign. Shot by photographer Nick Yang at the Peninsula Hotel in Shanghai against the historic Bund riverfront, the campaign channels the brand’s jet set spirit.

Qi, who was recently named a 2023 Venice Film Festival selection committee board member, appears in the images and accompanying video in looks from the fall 2003 Michael Michael Kors collection.

Michael Michael Kors’ fall collection features a glamorous twist on seasonal dressing such as an Empire Logo splashed across outerwear and accessories, day-to-night leopard print and opulent outerwear. Among the accessories are a leopard-print Mila handbag, an Empire Logo print tote and the Heather and Parker bags.

“From her on-screen gifts to her off-screen confidence, smarts and style, Shu Qi is a role model to many, and incredibly chic. We’re thrilled to have her as part of our Michael Kors family,” Kors said.

The campaign will be introduced this month, with ads running worldwide throughout the fall and holiday seasons. The images will also appear in digital outlets, as well as social media platforms and traditional outdoor media placement.

The 49-year-old Qi is one of the most successful Taiwanese actresses of all time. She has been the recipient of three Hong Kong Film Awards and two Golden Horse Awards for best actress, among other awards. She has also modeled for such brands as Flowers by Kenzo, Emporio Armani, Bulgari and Tom Ford Beauty. Last February, Qi was named a global spokesperson for Kors.