Thursday's Digital Daily: February 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Alan Jope Says People in China Want to Spend — and Won’t Hold Back

Fashion

Phoebe Philo Will Unveil Her New Brand in September

Eye

Pamela Anderson on Her Legacy, Influences and Being an Icon

Michael Kors’ Spring Ad Campaign Photographed in Monte Carlo

The ads were shot by Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.

Michael Kors' spring campaign.
An image from the spring Michael Kors campaign. courtesy shot

Michael Kors photographed its spring campaign in Monte Carlo featuring models Mica Argañaraz and Mona Tougaard dressed in the season’s luxe styles. The Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin shot the campaign featuring the theme urban resort.

“Urban resort to me is the best of both worlds, it’s the luxury and sleek elegance of city life with the laid-back glamour you find in the best resorts,” said Michael Kors. “This collection uses a lot of elements that you normally find on holiday — lots of white, lots of bareness, soft caftans, bare strippy sandals — mixed with the crisp tailoring and polish you need in an urban environment. Monte Carlo was the perfect destination to bring the mood of the collection to life.”

Among the looks featured are sarongs and caftans, sharply tailored suits and Chesterfield coats. A palette of crisp white, graphic black, tropical lime and bold poppy is balanced by soft tones of pearl, silver, dune and gold. The Campbell satchel, made of luxe Italian leather, is spotlighted as well as other must-have bags: The Dede hobo, a slouchy, oversized bag and the Tina minaudière, a statement Italian leather clutch.

The global campaign will run on social media platforms, digital outlets and in traditional outdoor media placement, while print ads will run in select spring issues.

