Michael Kors said today he will present his spring 2021 collection via a multilayered digital experience on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m.

The spring 2021 collection will be broadcast across the brand’s social and digital platforms globally. Kors will personally present the collection to members of the press in presentations on Oct. 14 live and via video appointments.

“It is key for us to be able to bring our collection to life and translate that in-person runway show experience as best as possible to the digital world,” said Kors. “To ensure the press and consumers alike are able to view the clothes and accessories in detail, virtually, is my top priority.”

The aim in shifting dates is to allow the consumer to see and engage with the fall collection, which arrives in stores in September, before presenting a brand new season to her.

Earlier this summer, Kors disclosed his decision not to show during New York Fashion Week in September, explaining, “We’ve all had time to reflect and analyze things, and I think many agree that it’s time for a new approach for a new era.”

In a WWD story in June, Kors said, “I have for a long time thought that the fashion calendar needs to change. It’s exciting for me to see the open dialogue within the fashion community about the calendar — from Giorgio Armani to Dries Van Noten to Gucci to YSL to major retailers around the globe about ways in which we can slow down the process and improve the way we work.” Kors said at the time that the company would now produce and present two collections annually — spring and fall. This approach is being viewed as an effort to create a more streamlined approach on the sales floor, Kors said.

View Gallery Related Gallery Men’s Spring 2021 Fashion Trend: Men’s Tailoring

As reported, the Council of Fashion Designers of America has shortened its New York Fashion Week this season only from Sept. 14 to 16 and anticipates that participating designers will show virtually.

In addition to Kors, Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Tory Burch have said they wouldn’t be having a live show in September. Tom Ford, chairman of the CFDA, said he wasn’t planning to have a formal fashion show, but was planning something digital. Gabriela Hearst plans to show during Paris Fashion Week, which is moving ahead with a mix of physical and digital shows.

IMG, which plans NYFW: The Shows from Sept. 10 through 17, has been gauging interest from designers for hosting immersive runway shows and presentations to pop-up shops, outdoor experiences, livestreamed productions, design installations, original films and 360-degree photography on and off its footprint at Spring Studios.

FOR MORE STORIES:

IMG Outlines Its Vision for NYFW: The Shows in September

Will Live Shows Go On in New York in September? Unlikely