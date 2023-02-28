Michael Kors, Todd Oldham and Naeem Khan On Deck for ‘Fashion Icons’ Talks

IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Michael Kors, whose candor hasn’t been washed away over time, is sure to splash out the highs and lows of his fashion career during Tuesday’s question-and-answer with Fern Mallis at 92Y.

The Broadway and Hollywood-loving designer has no shortage of celebrity fans as well as lesser-known people. The troupe of celebrities who turned up for his most recent New York fashion show included Kate Hudson, Katie Holmes, Maddie and Rachel Ziegler, Lily Aldridge, KiKi Layne, Ellen Pompeo and Lea Michele. More recently, HBO Max’s “The White Lotus” star Aubrey Plaza attracted a lot of attention for the bronze body-baring custom Michael Kors Collection dress that she wore at the SAG Awards.

There will be a lot of ground to cover when the designer returns to the 92Y’s stage to chat with Mallis for the first time in 11 years. Mallis said Tuesday via email, “I’m anxious to hear him talk about how the industry and fashion have changed over this past decade, and how he stays so focused and optimistic.”

Later in the month — on March 23 — the interdisciplinary designer Todd Oldham will headline Mallis’ next talk. The New York-based talent rose to fame with the help of such supermodels as Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista and last fall he introduced Todd Oldham Maker Shop, a platform for repurposing archival material. With a design portfolio that includes books, fashion, photography, Kid Made Modern products, interior design and more — Oldham has many ventures.

This spring’s “Fashion Icons” lineup will also feature seasoned fashion journalist Marylou Luther and illustrator Ruben Toledo. They will be heading to the Upper East Side on April 10 to discuss their recently released Rizzoli book “Be-Spoke: Revelations From the World’s Most Important Fashion Designers.” After more than 70 years of chronicling designers, Luther has an extensive view of the industry but remains ever-curious about what’s next. If the pair’s SRO public chat Monday night at Rizzoli’s NoMad bookstore is any indication, the 92Y one could be a well-populated affair. Mallis will also welcome Naeem Khan for a 92Y Q&A on May 17.