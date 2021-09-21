×
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jil Sander’s Lucie and Luke Meier See a Bright Future Ahead

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Business

Expectations Run High Ahead of Milan Fashion Week

Michael Kors Unveils Exclusive MKC x 007 Capsule, Campaign

The Bond Bancroft satchel is seen on Moneypenny, played by British actress Naomie Harris, in the James Bond film "No Time to Die."

The limited-edition MKC x 007 capsule.
The limited-edition MKC x 007 capsule. courtesy shot.

Michael Kors has met his match.

Kors is partnering with the 007 film franchise and their 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” introducing a limited-edition capsule collection featuring the Michael Kors Collection Bancroft satchel. The three-piece capsule will be available in select Michael Kors stores around the world, on michaelkors.com and on the franchise’s official online store, 007Store.com, starting later this month.

The capsule consists of the MKC x 007Bond Bancroft satchel crafted in calf leather, the Bond Carryall in calf leather and the Bond Duffel in luggage-hued cotton canvas. A polished MKC x 007 plaque is placed in the interior lining and the bags feature an exclusive MKC x 007 leather luggage tag. They are all crafted exclusively in Italy for the film.

Moviegoers will be able to get a glimpse of the capsule on the big screen when Moneypenny, played by British actress Naomie Harris, a BAFTA and Academy Award nominee, sports the Bond Bancroft satchel in the film.

“Jet-set glamour, sophistication, speed, energy — these are all words that come to mind when you think about the world of James Bond,” said Michael Kors. “They’re also at the core of our brand DNA. This collaboration was really the perfect union of fashion and film.”

In addition, Kors will unveil a campaign video to celebrate the launch. Shot in Milan and directed by Brando De Sica, the video, which also stars Harris, is filled with adventure, suspense and intrigue, and shows a delivery ride through the streets of Milan, a top-secret message and a mysterious package. It’s up to Moneypenny to decode the message and discover what’s inside the box. And in the world of James Bond, nothing is ever as it seems.

The video culminates with the reveal of the Michael Kors Collection Bond Bancroft satchel that Moneypenney carries in the film. The campaign launches today and appears on the brand’s digital marketing channels and social media platforms. “No Time to Die” will be in movie theaters on Sept. 30 in the U.K. through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S. on Oct. 8 from MGM via their United Artists Releasing banner.

