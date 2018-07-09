Michael Kors has a new limited-edition graffiti capsule of jackets, shoes and bags inspired by New York City street art in the Eighties. To celebrate the launch, Kors enlisted two fashion professionals who lived through Eighties New York fashion the first time around. Candy Pratts Price and hairstylist Christiaan collaborated on window displays, featuring a floor-to-ceiling screen print of Kors in his aviators, and rotating mannequins wearing the graffiti merch and sculptural wigs while snapping selfies of themselves in front of the backdrop.

Before Pratts Price became a high-profile editor at Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue and Style.com, she was recruited by Marvin Traub to be creative director of Bloomingdale’s window displays and storefronts. Christiaan, meanwhile, is responsible for some of the most influential haircuts in fashion, including Debbie Harry’s choppy crop in the Seventies and Grace Jones’ flattop in the Eighties.

To kick off the launch, Kors and Pratts Price did a video that will be released July 11. The displays will appear in the Michael Kors stores at Rockefeller Center and Flatiron in New York, Regent Street in London, Corso Vittorio Emanuele in Milan, Mandarin Gallery in Singapore, Jing’An Kerry Centre in Shanghai and Ginza, Japan.