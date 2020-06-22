Continuing its efforts to fight worldwide hunger, Michael Kors will release a #WatchHungerStop Love T-shirt to help the World Food Programme respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

All profits from the T-shirt, which sells for $40, will support relief efforts directed at providing vital nutrition to help keep kids healthy whether in school or at home as a result of the crisis.

The unisex T-shirt features the word “Love” in light blue against a white background. It continues the brand’s Watch Hunger Stop campaign, “Food Is Love,” which helps WFP provide school meals to children in food-insecure regions of the world.

Since it was established in 2013, Watch Hunger Stop has helped deliver more than 19 million meals to children in need. But as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools are closed, so WFP is working to ensure the children it serves continue to have access to nutritious meals.

“This pandemic has reminded us that what really matters is health and love and community,” said Michael Kors. “WFP has always worked to help those most in need, using their unparalleled expertise to alleviate suffering and spread hope. They are the organization that much of the world turns to in an emergency, and it’s no surprise that they are rising to the challenges presented by COVID-19. We’re honored to work with them and to share their efforts with our own community.”

The Love T-shirt will be available to purchase online globally and in select Michael Kors Lifestyle stores around the world, beginning Tuesday.

For each Watch Hunger Stop Love T-shirt purchased from a Michael Kors retail store or official Michael Kors web site, the brand will donate 100 percent of profits (equivalent to 100 meals or $25) to WFT. Michael Kors will donate up to two million meals to WFP through Sept. 30.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Michael Kors, Lupita Nyongo Speak at U.N. Promoting Watch Hunger Stop

Kate Hudson, Michael Kors Celebrate World Food Programme in Beverly Hills