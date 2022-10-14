×
Michael Kors’ Watch Hunger Stop 2022 Campaign Features Olivia Culpo

The campaign features influencers toting two special-edition styles, with all profits going to the United Nations World Food Programme.

Olivia Culpo is featured in the Watch Hunger Stop 2022 campaign.
Olivia Culpo is featured in the Watch Hunger Stop 2022 campaign. courtesy shot.

Michael Kors has revealed the Watch Hunger Stop 2022 campaign in aid of the United Nations World Food Programme, featuring Olivia Culpo and several global influencers toting two special-edition styles designed in partnership with artist Bonny Guo, also known as NYSometimes.

In the past, Kors has featured such celebrity partners as Kate Hudson, Halle Berry and Lupita Nyong’o. This year’s annual campaign invited influencers including Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, and Culpo to serve as ambassadors for Watch Hunger Stop.

Also featured are Matilde Gioli of Italy, Ki Eun-Se in South Korea, and Gao Yuanyuan, Fei Weng and Zhang Xiaochen of China.

Culpo was filmed at the Santa Monica Pier with her nephew supporting the cause.

Entitled “Love Makes the World Go Round,” this year’s social-media campaign taps into friends of the brand from across the globe to help amplify the partnership’s mission to end world hunger and spread the message that “Food Is Love.”

Kors collaborated with NYSometimes, a multimedia artist with a background in chemical engineering who lives and works between China and the U.S., to create the Watch Hunger Stop 2022 styles: a black Love tote for $98 and a canvas Food Is Love pouch for $58. NYSometimes created the design for the pieces, putting their graffiti-inspired spin on the longtime tag line. All profits from the sale of the tote and pouch go to WFP.

The Food Is Love pouch.

A special filter called “Share Your Heart” features a heart logo that users can add to their post to join the community. Each post using the “Share Your Heart” filter triggers a donation of the value of 50 meals to WFP. The filter can be found on the @michaelkors Instagram profile in the filters tab.

Since 2013, Michael Kors’ Watch Hunger Stop campaign has focused on helping WFP provide school meals to children in food-insecure regions of the world. Watch Hunger Stop reached the milestone of delivering 29 million school meals through WFP’s school meals program this year.

The Love tote.

The Love tote and Food Is Love pouch are available online and in select Michael Kors Lifestyle stores. Throughout the month of October, Kors customers can make a donation to WFP at select Kors stores or they can donate at WatchHungerStop.com.

