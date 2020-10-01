Michael Kors has revealed its Watch Hunger Stop 2020 campaign, entitled Food Is Love — Share Your Heart, which features a diverse group of the brand’s own employees.

Now in its eighth year, the campaign has been fronted by such celebrity ambassadors as Kate Hudson, Halle Berry and Lupita Nyong’o. This season, in the spirit of community and connection inspired by the global pandemic, the brand’s long-running philanthropic initiative in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme, enlisted Kors’ employees from across all levels of the organization. Ten individuals volunteered to further support the cause by stepping in front of the camera.

The resulting imagery, photographed by Menelik Puryear, against bright-colored backgrounds and accented with still photos of fruits and vegetables, is an expression of the collaboration and commitment of Team Kors. The staffers are pictured wearing the special-edition Watch Hunger Stop 2020 designs: a white, 100 percent organic cotton Love T-shirt, which retails for $40, and a blue denim tote, which retails for $58, made with 25 percent Repreove recycled polyester. Both have a specially designed red love heart patch. All profits from the sale of the T-shirt and tote go to WFP.

“The idea behind Watch Hunger Stop has always been to connect communities — to share and focus our resources, our voices and our attention to solve the problem of hunger. Now, in the face of the global pandemic, we see just how interconnected we all are, and this refined my belief that we all want to do good and make a difference in the world,” Kors said. “Casting and photographing our employees for this campaign was very special. People talked about their pride in working on Watch Hunger Stop over the years, and the eagerness to help those in need.”

This year’s Watch Hunger Stop campaign includes several social media initiatives. For example, a special Instagram filter called “Share Your Heart,” allows each user to join the community and spread the love. For each post using the “Share Your Heart” filter, Kors will donate 50 meals to WFP. The filter can be found on the @michaelkors Instagram profile in the filters tab. The brand also encourages people to “Wear It and Share It.” For each selfie, video, or “Reels” post to a public Instagram account with the Love T-shirt or tote and the hashtag #WatchHungerStop, Kors will donate 50 meals to WFP. Kors will donate up to million meals to WFP through Sept. 30, 2021.

Michael Kors’ Watch Hunger Stop campaign is focused specifically on helping WFP provide school meals to children in food-insecure regions of the world. This year, Watch Hunger Stop reached a milestone of delivering 20 million school meals through WFP’s school meals program.

The Love T-shirt and tote will be available online and in select Michael Kors Lifestyle stores globally starting today. In addition to donating all profits to WFP, throughout the month of October, Kors customers can make a donation to WFP at select Michael Kors stores around the globe. Five dollars feeds a child in school for one month. People can also donate directly at WatchHungerStop.com. The brand’s goal is to achieve Zero Hunger.

