Michael Kors wants your vote: The designer has launched Your Voice Matters, a campaign aimed at encouraging voter registration and participation in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

As a key aspect of the campaign, Kors will release a special Michael Michael Kors T-shirt and a Michael Kors Collection sweater. The T-shirt and sweater are exclusive to the U.S. and reinforce the campaign’s central message: that no matter who you are, your voice, and your vote, can make a difference. The Michael Michael Kors T-shirt, which retails for $40, highlights the phrase “Your Voice Matters” on the front and “Vote” on the back. The Michael Kors Collection cashmere intarsia sweater, which retails for $850, says “Vote.” One hundred percent of the profits from the sale of the pieces will benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund Inc.

“Our greatest right and privilege as Americans is the right to have our voices heard,” said Michael Kors. “Voting is the ultimate way to make sure that your voice is not lost. These T-shirts and sweaters are a reminder for all Americans to vote and not let their voices be extinguished. It’s also an opportunity to raise money for legal and social justice.”

To produce the T-shirt, Kors partnered with Black-owned business FKSP, operated by African American fashion designer Folake Kuye Huntoon. The T-shirt will be produced at the FKSP factory in the Los Angeles fashion district, where Folake produces all her designs.

The Michael Kors Collection sweater is manufactured in Italy.

Beginning this month, customers can buy the T-shirt and sweater online at michaelkors.com. The T-shirt will also be available in select Michael Kors Lifestyle stores, while the sweater will be offered in select Michael Kors Collection stores.

Accompanying the merchandise are specially designed campaign windows that will be on display at the Michael Kors Rockefeller Center flagship store in Manhattan, and the Michael Kors Collection store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, beginning this week. The campaign will also run across Kors’ social and digital platforms throughout the fall season.