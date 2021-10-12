Michael Michael Kors Collaborates With 007 Film Franchise on Limited-edition Capsule

Michael Kors is continuing his relationship with 007.

Michael Michael Kors is partnering with the 007 film franchise featuring a capsule of limited-edition, co-branded products and a 360-degree marketing campaign.

As reported, Kors introduced a limited-edition capsule collection last month featuring the Michael Kors Collection Bancroft satchel that tied in with the 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die.”

The new 11-piece MMK x 007 capsule highlights a sleek black and metallic color palette that evokes the glamour of the Bond world. Products range from handbags and luggage to swimwear and footwear. The MMK x 007 partnership features a new black and gold Signature logo print.

A graphics cropped T-shirt, for example, has the phrase Agent 007, while a swimsuit has a subtle MMK x 007 logo on the back. There is also Bond Signature print suitcase and Beck Weekender bag, as well as 007 luggage tags. Retail prices range from $68 to $578.

The capsule will be sold globally beginning Oct. 19 at Michael Kors stores and online at michaelkors.com, as well as the 007.com website.

MMK x007 swimsuit and handbag. courtesy shot.

“We’ve seen enormous success with the Michael Kors Collection MKC x 007 collaboration that we did for ‘No Time to Die’ — so we’re thrilled to be extending our partnership with the world of James Bond to our Michael Michael Kors product. The dynamic product capsule features an all-new black-and-gold play on our signature logo print that I think really exemplifies the glamour an adventure synonymous with both Michael Kors and James Bond,” said Michael Kors.

A campaign will feature Bella Hadid and Cindy Bruna and will appear globally across digital and social platforms.

