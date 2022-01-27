Michael Strahan, Carl Banks Create Super Bowl Collection

Move over Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski — two other former teammates are joining forces again.

Michael Strahan is partnering with his former New York Giants colleague Carl Banks on an exclusive Super Bowl LVI collection that brings together their two apparel brands: MSX by Michael Strahan and Starter.

Strahan had worked with G-III, Starter’s manufacturing partner, in 2020 on a collection designed to honor the NFL’s 100th season. The success of that collection led the companies to expand the offering in 2021 to include apparel for all 32 NFL teams. Now Starter has jumped into the action, working with Strahan on an MSX x Starter collaboration.

“The Super Bowl was a significant moment in my career, and since Los Angeles is hosting this year, we knew as a brand that we wanted to go even bigger with our NFL licensed game day apparel,” said Strahan. “We designed loud and proud prints and patterns to represent our excitement.”

Banks, a former Giants linebacker, is president of G-III Apparel Group’s Sports Licensing Division. Strahan was a defensive end for the Giants for 15 seasons and has parlayed his on-field success into a multipronged career in entertainment and fashion. He created his Michael Strahan Collection in 2015 and expanded into activewear, MSX, the next year.

The varsity jackets are being offered for women as well as men. Denis Kennedy

“Starter has been a pioneer of sports and fashion within the retail industry for decades,” said Banks. “Bringing this unique collaboration to one of the biggest sports stages in the world with my former teammate and now business partner is an absolute thrill for me and G-III.”

The collection will include limited-edition varsity jackets, which will retail for $195 to $220, track jackets ($135 to $155), hoodies ($120), T-shirts ($50 to $75) and women’s varsity jackets ($185). Curated by New Jersey-based graphic artist Brian Begley, the collection was designed to evoke the Los Angeles sunset and Hollywood skyline.

It will be available beginning Feb. 5 at Sheikh, Fanatics/NFL Shop, Dick’s Sporting Goods and at The NFL Experience in Los Angeles.