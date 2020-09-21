Coming on the heels of the successful launch of the MSX by Michael Strahan limited-edition Super Bowl collection in January, the former New York Giants defensive end and media personality is expanding the relationship with the league to include product for all teams as well as a women’s-specific collection.

Strahan, the NFL Consumer Product Division and G-III Apparel will be rolling out team apparel dedicated to all 32 teams globally and launching women’s wear exclusively with HSN and QVC.

“Now more than ever, I think it’s important that fans all over the country can show their team pride and feel that sense of unity no matter where they’re watching the game,” Strahan said.

MSX by Michael Strahan recently launched three styles for all 32 teams on the Fanatics web site as well as at select team stores nationwide. The women’s line will make its debut on HSN on Sept. 25 and on QVC on Oct. 7.

The HSN exclusive MSX by Michael Strahan for NFL products feature two women’s styles: core crewneck T and full-zip hoodie. There are also five men’s styles: performance short-sleeved T-shirt, basic short-sleeved T-shirt, performance long-sleeved T-shirt, full-zip performance hoodie and performance pants that sport the colors and logos from all 32 NFL teams. The collection will retail from $18 to $80 and range in size from small to XXXL.

Strahan, who has transformed himself from a football player to a household name, with stints on “Fox NFL Sunday,” “Thursday Night Football,” “Good Morning America” and the “$100,000 Pyramid” game show, launched Collection by Michael Strahan, a line of suits and tailored clothing for men, with J.C. Penney, then expanded into MSX by Michael Strahan, an ath-leisure line, as well as jeans.

“As a legendary athlete and successful entrepreneur, Michael represents the core values that we stand for at G-III Apparel,” said Carl Banks, president of G-III Sports by Carl Banks, which produces the Strahan line.