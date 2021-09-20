Michaela Coel Wins First Emmy Award in Christopher John Rogers

Michaela Coel stunned in a custom look by Christopher John Rogers as she accepted her first Emmy Award.

The British actress and screenwriter wore a custom sulphur yellow two-piece set, featuring a bralette and a draped column skirt with a draped bow in silk organza. Coel also wore matching pointed toe pumps, a diamond necklace and gold-and-white Alighieri earrings.

She was styled by Zerina Akers, known for styling other big names such as Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion and Chloe Bailey.

Coel won the Emmy for outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special on Sunday, for her BBC/HBO series “I May Destroy You,” which is about a young woman who tries to rebuild her life after being raped.

Michaela Coel arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

In her acceptance speech, Coel dedicated the award to other fellow writers and to survivors of sexual assault.

“I just wrote a little something for writers, really. Write the title that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable,” she said. “I dare you in a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn fill the need to be constantly visible. For visibility these days seems to equate to success. Do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence.”

“I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assaults,” Coel concluded.

In addition to writing the series, Coel created, produced, directed and starred in “I May Destroy You.” She also earned Emmy nods for outstanding limited or anthology series, outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie and outstanding directing for a limited series, movie, or dramatic special.

