Beauty influencer Michaela Podolsky is venturing outside of beauty for her first product collaboration.

Podolsky, the sister of superinfluencer Arielle Charnas, has collaborated with jeweler Melissa Lovy. The eight-sku line spans hoop earrings and rings, all of which are priced under $200 and sold via Lovy’s web site starting Feb. 6.

Lovy met Podolsky, who counts 105,000 Instagram followers, through social media about two years ago.

“[Podolsky] has a really fun, girl-next-door vibe,” said Lovy. “She’s well-known for her dance videos and she’s really playful over Instagram. I felt like the brand would be a great connection for her.”

The capsule marks Podolsky’s first product collaboration and is inspired by her personal style. The pieces are named after members of her family, including her mother and Instagram-famous sister.

“[Charnas] is a fun dresser and that comes through in every outfit,” said Podolsky.

Each piece in the collection is handmade in New York City and produced on a 3-D printer. “It’s a great way to alleviate any waste, but the precision of the pieces is impeccable,” said Lovy of the 3-D printing process.

Lovy launched her namesake brand in 2013 via retail partnerships with Bloomingdale’s and Henri Bendel. About four years ago, she pulled the brand out of brick-and-mortar, focusing instead on her direct-to-consumer strategy and Instagram, where she forged influencer partnerships.

“[Direct-to-consumer] is much more lucrative and gives us a direct contact to the customer, which has proven to be invaluable,” said Lovy.

