Former First Lady Michelle Obama looked to one of her favorite fashion designers for President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day.

Obama attended the 59th presidential inauguration wearing a raspberry-hued look designed by Los Angeles-based designer Sergio Hudson. The former first lady wore a matching coat, turtleneck and trousers with Hudson’s signature gold belt. Obama finished off the look with a silk face mask by Christy Rilling and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Obama has previously worn looks designed by Hudson, including a purple suit designed in a similar style seen in her Netflix documentary, “Becoming.”

Hudson took to Instagram on Jan. 17 to wish Obama a Happy Birthday, sharing a photo of the former first lady in his custom purple suit. “Happy birthday to my forever FLOTUS @michelleobama,” he wrote. “Thank you for the inspiration you have given to us all. Thank you for supporting the brand and doing it so fabulously!”

Hudson’s look for Obama matches the purple color scheme worn by others in attendance for the inauguration. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also chose a Ralph Lauren-designed purple look for the historic moment.

Obama and Harris’ purple looks fit in with the overall theme of unity, stability and trust evoked by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s respective Ralph Lauren and Markarian looks. Purple has come to symbolize unity between the Republican and Democratic parties in politics. The hue was Pantone’s color of the year in 2017 and was speculated to be influenced by Clinton wearing the color in her custom Ralph Lauren pantsuit when delivering her concession speech in 2016.

