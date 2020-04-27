Michelle Obama’s best-selling memoir is getting the documentary treatment.

The former First Lady revealed in an Instagram post today that she is teaming with Netflix for a documentary following the 34-city book tour for her 2018 memoir, “Becoming.” The documentary, which is also titled “Becoming,” recounts similar stories shared in the memoir and also shows intimate moments she shared with the public while on tour.

“Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” she wrote. “In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filing those spaces with our joys, worries and dreams.”

Obama also touched on the coronavirus pandemic in her Instagram post, stating: “As many of you know, I’m a hugger. My whole life, I’ve seen it as the most natural and equalizing gesture one human can make toward another — the easiest way of saying, ‘I’m here for you.’ And this is one of the toughest parts of our new reality: Things that once felt simple — going to see a friend, sitting with someone who is hurting, embracing someone new — are now not simple at all.”

The documentary is the directorial debut of cinematographer Nadia Hallgren and will be released on the streaming service on May 6. The film is the latest to come from President Obama and the former First Lady’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, and their partnership with Netflix. Their first documentary film, “American Factory,” won the Academy Award for best documentary feature this year.

Michelle Obama finished her statement by offering her signature message of hope.

“Empathy is our lifeline here,” she wrote. “Let’s use it to redirect our attention toward what matters most, and find ways to better remake the world in the image of our hopes. Even in hard times, our stories help cement our values and strengthen our connections. Sharing them shows us the way forward. I love and miss you all.”

