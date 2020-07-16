Michelle Obama is launching her own podcast.

The former First Lady revealed “The Michelle Obama Podcast” Thursday in a video posted to her Instagram, stating she wants to use the podcast to have meaningful conversations that “spark ideas and topics that you can open up within your own circles.”

“What I love about these conversations is that they’re topics and issues that we’re all dealing with,” she said, “no matter what’s going on. Whether that’s a global pandemic or a nationwide reckoning with race.”

Obama stated the podcast will feature her mom, brother, friends and colleagues to touch on different issues and discuss “the relationships that make us who we are.” Other guests include late night host Conan O’Brien, Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, journalist Michele Norris, Dr. Sharon Malone and actor Craig Robinson.

“I hope this podcast will help you open up new conversations — and hard conversations with the people who matter most to you,” she wrote in the caption. “That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another — especially during times like this.”

The podcast’s first episode debuts on July 29 exclusively on Spotify.

Watch Michelle Obama’s full video announcing her podcast here:

