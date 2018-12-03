PARIS DELAYED: Michelle Obama has postponed planned stops in Paris and Berlin on her international book tour in order to attend the funeral for President George H.W. Bush.

“It’s important to me to join the Bush family in celebrating President George H.W. Bush’s exemplary life. This will unfortunately preclude my visits to Paris and Berlin,” the former first lady said on Twitter.

“I’ve been deeply touched by the enthusiasm for my memoir, and I’m working to reschedule my trip for next year,” she added.

Obama maintained the London stop of her promotion tour for “Becoming,” scheduled for Monday. The event, hosted by novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, is due to be held at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

Luxury goods giant Kering, which promotes women’s empowerment and gender equality, recently announced plans to partner Obama for the French edition of her blockbuster tour.

“We are all extremely disappointed by this cancellation but we understand Mrs. Obama’s wish to be there for the Bush family,” said Sophie de Closets, president of Éditions Fayard, the publisher of the French version of her book.

“We will ensure that the reimbursement of all tickets will take place as fast as possible,” she added. The French event has not been rescheduled.

According to the web site of her publisher, The Crown Publishing Group, Obama is set to resume her book tour with an event in Detroit on Dec. 11 at Little Caesars Arena.