Michelle Williams Brings Geometric Glamour to Gotham Awards in Valentino Sequined Shift Dress

The actress was honored alongside Adam Sandler and more Hollywood heavy hitters.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Michelle Williamsattends the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Michelle Williams at The 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York. Getty Images

Michelle Williams arrived at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Monday in New York in a colorful sequined dress from Valentino

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Michelle Williams poses in the GreenSlate Greenroom At The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for GreenSlate)

Michelle Williams at The 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York.

Getty Images for GreenSlate

The dress featured a sequin design in the shape of squares. For the awards, Williams worked with longtime stylist Kate Young, who has outfitted Margot Robbie, Sophie Turner and Rachel Weisz.

To coordinate the look, she wore a pair of gold open-toed platform heels by Terry de Havilland. For accessories, Williams wore a pair of brown drop statement earrings from Lisa Eisner Jewelry. 

Michelle Williams at The 2022 Gotham Awards held at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City.

Michelle Williams at The 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York.

Nina Westervelt for Variety

Her signature blond tresses were styled into a short bob with a side shell bang. For makeup, the actress kept her look minimal, with rosy cheeks and a matching lip.

Williams was honored at the 32nd annual awards with a performer tribute, along with Adam Sandler. Other recipients included actor Ke Huy Quan, winning outstanding supporting performance for his leading role in the 2022 film “Everything Everywhere All At Once“; actress Danielle Deadwyler, winning outstanding lead performance for her film “Till,” and actor Ben Whishaw, who took home a Television Performance Award for the show “This Is Going to Hurt.”

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams at The 2022 Gotham Awards held at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City.

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams at The 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York.

Nina Westervelt for Variety

This is Williams’ latest high-profile fashion moment. Her previous standout fashion looks include her outfit to the “The Fabelmans” movie premiere at the AFI Film Festival earlier this month. To the movie premiere, which is loosely based on director Steven Spielberg’s young life and career, she wore an off-the-shoulder Celine gown. 

The Gotham Awards honor the cinematic talent of people both in front of and behind the camera. Held in New York City, the awards bring together an A-list roster of guests from all aspects of the film industry and helps to support The Gotham Film & Media Institute, a not-for-profit organization. 

