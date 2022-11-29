Michelle Williams Brings Geometric Glamour to Gotham Awards in Valentino Sequined Shift Dress

Michelle Williams arrived at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Monday in New York in a colorful sequined dress from Valentino.

Michelle Williams at The 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York. Getty Images for GreenSlate

The dress featured a sequin design in the shape of squares. For the awards, Williams worked with longtime stylist Kate Young, who has outfitted Margot Robbie, Sophie Turner and Rachel Weisz.

To coordinate the look, she wore a pair of gold open-toed platform heels by Terry de Havilland. For accessories, Williams wore a pair of brown drop statement earrings from Lisa Eisner Jewelry.

Michelle Williams at The 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Her signature blond tresses were styled into a short bob with a side shell bang. For makeup, the actress kept her look minimal, with rosy cheeks and a matching lip.

Williams was honored at the 32nd annual awards with a performer tribute, along with Adam Sandler. Other recipients included actor Ke Huy Quan, winning outstanding supporting performance for his leading role in the 2022 film “Everything Everywhere All At Once“; actress Danielle Deadwyler, winning outstanding lead performance for her film “Till,” and actor Ben Whishaw, who took home a Television Performance Award for the show “This Is Going to Hurt.”

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams at The 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York. Nina Westervelt for Variety

This is Williams’ latest high-profile fashion moment. Her previous standout fashion looks include her outfit to the “The Fabelmans” movie premiere at the AFI Film Festival earlier this month. To the movie premiere, which is loosely based on director Steven Spielberg’s young life and career, she wore an off-the-shoulder Celine gown.

The Gotham Awards honor the cinematic talent of people both in front of and behind the camera. Held in New York City, the awards bring together an A-list roster of guests from all aspects of the film industry and helps to support The Gotham Film & Media Institute, a not-for-profit organization.