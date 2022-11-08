×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Michelle Gass Named Levi Strauss President, Future CEO

Fashion

Khaite’s Catherine Holstein Named CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year

Eye

Cher, Lenny Kravitz and More Attend the CFDA Awards 2022

Michelle Williams Returns to the Red Carpet in Celine Dress for ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere at AFI Film Festival

The actress stars in the film inspired by Steven Spielberg's young life.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Michelle Williams attends "The Fabelmans" Closing Night Gala Premiere during 2022 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Michelle Williams attends "The Fabelmans" during the 2022 AFI Film Festival on Nov. 6 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Michelle Williams arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “The Fabelmans” on Sunday in Los Angeles, California, during AFI Film Festival.

The actress wore a strapless off-the-shoulder black evening dress by Celine. She accessorized with a gold statement necklace from Tiffany & Co. and completed the look with a pair of black sandals from Alexandre Birman.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Michelle Williams attends "The Fabelmans" Closing Night Gala Premiere during 2022 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Michelle Williams attends “The Fabelmans” premiere during the 2022 AFI Film Festival on Nov. 6 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Williams worked with her stylist Kate Young, whose client roster also includes Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez and Scarlett Johansson.

Related Galleries

Williams worked with makeup artist Angela Levin, who gave her an approachable evening-ready look. Williams opted for a nude lip, blush and mascara. She worked with hairstylist Chris McMillan, who parted her hair down the middle and gave the ends of her bob cut style a slight wave.

The red carpet appearance at the AFI Film Festival marked Williams’ first major public engagement since she recently gave birth to her third child.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Michelle Williams attends 2022 AFI Fest - "The Fabelmans" Closing Night Gala Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Michelle Williams attends “The Fabelmans” Closing Night Gala Premiere during the 2022 AFI Festival on Nov. 6 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Williams has also been announced to star in the biopic of American singer Peggy Lee, “Fever.” Williams will play Lee, whose career spanned seven decades, beginning with her first single “Somebody Else Is Taking my Place” in 1942. Williams is also in post-production for the film “Doll Shark,” where she provided voice-over work.

“The Fabelman’s” is a coming-of-age drama directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by Tony Kushner. The story is loosely based on Spielberg’s youth and early directing career. The film stars Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch. The movie debuts in theaters on Friday.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Hot Summer Bags

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Michelle Williams Dazzles in Celine Dress at ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad