Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann Celebrate Oscar Nominations at Armani

Giorgio Armani was the draw, but a little gold statue named Oscar was the man of the hour.

The buzz at the front row of the Armani Privé show Tuesday night was about the morning’s Oscar nominations, with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh and “Elvis” director and costume designer Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin sitting front row.

Yeoh received an Oscar nomination for best actress and the film received 11 in total, while Luhrmann received a best director nomination, Martin received a best costume designer nomination and the biopic scored a total of eight nods.

“There was a little bit of screaming, we did a little dance,” said Luhrmann when taking his front row seat. “I think he fainted,” he joked about star Austin Butler, who also received a best actor nomination back in L.A.

Luhrmann said it was an early present for Martin’s birthday and their 25th wedding anniversary, both of which will be celebrated on Thursday.

“It’s just a really great because we’re a team. We’re very collaborative. And it’s just such a great win for that,” Martin said of the film’s nominations in several categories.

The pair congratulated Yeoh and the group hugged and took photos together.

Yeoh is an haute couture regular had spoken to WWD last year when she wrapped the film. “Actually even I’ve done the movie and I’m wondering what it’s all about,” she said at the time, calling the directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert “evil geniuses” for their multi-dimensional storytelling.

A year later it had special significance.

“You imagine we’ve been promoting the movie for over a year. But you know, when you have something so precious and something that people can relate and resonate so much with them it’s so precious,” she said.

“When you have people coming up to you and say, ‘You’ve healed our relationships, I’m talking to my daughter again, I’m talking to my husband,’ and then you feel very gratified, then you feel like you’ve done not just a movie, like we’ve done a little to change the world and hopefully made it a better place.”

“Emily in Paris”‘ actor Lucas Bravo revealed he is about to announce his first leading role, but couldn’t share any details. It will be a big step for the star who shot to fame as a love interest for the main character.

Despite three seasons on the Netflix hit, he joked that it hasn’t rubbed off on his personal life. “I’m still I’m still trying to find out what my style is in terms of, you know, stepping outside of my apartment,” but was attending the Armani show because of his classic, timeless style.

Juliette Binoche made the front row as well, alongside a cold Carla Bruni who had to curl up in a security guard’s coat inside the chilly venue. If stylist Law Roach had his eye on some dresses it was hard to guess, as he remained mysterious behind sunglasses.

Binoche explained the style in her upcoming role as Coco Chanel in Apple TV’s “The New Look.”

“What you’re choosing has to be related to the inside, so it’s never to put something that looks good for yourself but that tells the story,” she said.

Armani showed an extensive collection of red carpet looks in sequins, pastel harlequin patterns and a good does of Old Hollywood glamour with fascinators and face nets.