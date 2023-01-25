×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Couture Spring 2023

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Jaeger-LeCoultre Launches Vintage Watch Offer

Fashion

Brad Pitt Cashmere Sales Surge, God’s True Cashmere Plots Expansion

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann Celebrate Oscar Nominations at Armani

The two nominees congratulated each other and posed for pics together in the front row.

Michelle Yeoh and Baz Luhrmann
Melanie Laurent
Carla Bruni
Dylan Penn
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
View ALL 12 Photos

Giorgio Armani was the draw, but a little gold statue named Oscar was the man of the hour.

The buzz at the front row of the Armani Privé show Tuesday night was about the morning’s Oscar nominations, with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh and “Elvis” director and costume designer Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin sitting front row.

Yeoh received an Oscar nomination for best actress and the film received 11 in total, while Luhrmann received a best director nomination, Martin received a best costume designer nomination and the biopic scored a total of eight nods.

Related Galleries

“There was a little bit of screaming, we did a little dance,” said Luhrmann when taking his front row seat. “I think he fainted,” he joked about star Austin Butler, who also received a best actor nomination back in L.A.

Luhrmann said it was an early present for Martin’s birthday and their 25th wedding anniversary, both of which will be celebrated on Thursday.

“It’s just a really great because we’re a team. We’re very collaborative. And it’s just such a great win for that,” Martin said of the film’s nominations in several categories.

The pair congratulated Yeoh and the group hugged and took photos together.

Yeoh is an haute couture regular had spoken to WWD last year when she wrapped the film. “Actually even I’ve done the movie and I’m wondering what it’s all about,” she said at the time, calling the directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert “evil geniuses” for their multi-dimensional storytelling.

A year later it had special significance.

“You imagine we’ve been promoting the movie for over a year. But you know, when you have something so precious and something that people can relate and resonate so much with them it’s so precious,” she said.

“When you have people coming up to you and say, ‘You’ve healed our relationships, I’m talking to my daughter again, I’m talking to my husband,’ and then you feel very gratified, then you feel like you’ve done not just a movie, like we’ve done a little to change the world and hopefully made it a better place.”

“Emily in Paris”‘ actor Lucas Bravo revealed he is about to announce his first leading role, but couldn’t share any details. It will be a big step for the star who shot to fame as a love interest for the main character.

Despite three seasons on the Netflix hit, he joked that it hasn’t rubbed off on his personal life. “I’m still I’m still trying to find out what my style is in terms of, you know, stepping outside of my apartment,” but was attending the Armani show because of his classic, timeless style.

Juliette Binoche made the front row as well, alongside a cold Carla Bruni who had to curl up in a security guard’s coat inside the chilly venue. If stylist Law Roach had his eye on some dresses it was hard to guess, as he remained mysterious behind sunglasses.

Binoche explained the style in her upcoming role as Coco Chanel in Apple TV’s “The New Look.”

“What you’re choosing has to be related to the inside, so it’s never to put something that looks good for yourself but that tells the story,” she said.

Armani showed an extensive collection of red carpet looks in sequins, pastel harlequin patterns and a good does of Old Hollywood glamour with fascinators and face nets.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Hot Summer Bags

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin Celebrate Oscar Noms

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad