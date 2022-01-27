Michelle Yeoh Talks ‘Everything Everywhere’ at Elie Saab

DYNAMIC DUO: Michelle Yeoh’s upcoming film “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is already making “must-see” lists months ahead of its March premiere.

“Just when you think, ‘How can you have an original film? We’ve seen it all, we’ve done it all’ — but the Daniels are just evil geniuses,” she said of the directing duo who helmed the film.

It’s the second sci-fi film from the pair, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who made their mark as music video directors — perhaps best known for DJ Snake and Lil’ Jon’s “Turn Down for What.”

“Actually even I’ve done the movie and I’m wondering what it’s all about,” said Yeoh. The title takes on taxes, middle age, divorce, and other assorted catastrophes. “Sometimes you wonder, ‘Why am I holding on to everything?’ but maybe sometimes you have to wander to the end of the world to discover who you really are,” Yeoh added cryptically, deftly sidestepping spoilers.

Yeoh was taking in the front row of the Elie Saab couture show. She has a long-standing relationship with Saab, having worn his work to the Oscars and BAFTAs. The U.N. goodwill ambassador added she thinks the fashion industry is making steady, if slow, progress on sustainability.

“I have pieces that I wear from 10 years ago. I love classic things and I really love when something becomes ‘vintage’ and then you can bring it out again and say, ‘Oh yes, it’s a vintage piece.’ I don’t shy away from rewearing things.”

As for the “Everything” premiere, it is scheduled for March 11 at the SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas — more cowboy boot country than couture. “It’s a little bit dressed down, but I’d love to throw in something from Elie. It’s always fun to mix it up.”

