×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino Couture Spring 2022

Business

Levi’s Chip Bergh Optimistic on 2022 After Posting Big Gains

Accessories

LVMH Watch Week Includes Tag Heuer, Gears Up for Watches & Wonders

Michelle Yeoh Talks ‘Everything Everywhere’ at Elie Saab

Her upcoming film is directed by the "evil geniuses" knows as the Daniels.

Michelle Yeoh, 2019 Oscars
Michelle Yeoh, 2019 Oscars Andrew H. Walker/BEI/REX/Shutter

DYNAMIC DUO: Michelle Yeoh’s upcoming film “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is already making “must-see” lists months ahead of its March premiere.

“Just when you think, ‘How can you have an original film? We’ve seen it all, we’ve done it all’ — but the Daniels are just evil geniuses,” she said of the directing duo who helmed the film.

It’s the second sci-fi film from the pair, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who made their mark as music video directors — perhaps best known for DJ Snake and Lil’ Jon’s “Turn Down for What.”

“Actually even I’ve done the movie and I’m wondering what it’s all about,” said Yeoh. The title takes on taxes, middle age, divorce, and other assorted catastrophes. “Sometimes you wonder, ‘Why am I holding on to everything?’ but maybe sometimes you have to wander to the end of the world to discover who you really are,” Yeoh added cryptically, deftly sidestepping spoilers.

Related Galleries

Yeoh was taking in the front row of the Elie Saab couture show. She has a long-standing relationship with Saab, having worn his work to the Oscars and BAFTAs. The U.N. goodwill ambassador added she thinks the fashion industry is making steady, if slow, progress on sustainability.

“I have pieces that I wear from 10 years ago. I love classic things and I really love when something becomes ‘vintage’ and then you can bring it out again and say, ‘Oh yes, it’s a vintage piece.’ I don’t shy away from rewearing things.”

As for the “Everything” premiere, it is scheduled for March 11 at the SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas — more cowboy boot country than couture. “It’s a little bit dressed down, but I’d love to throw in something from Elie. It’s always fun to mix it up.”

SEE ALSO:

Julia Fox Hits Paris Fashion Week in Schiaparelli Designer’s Pants

‘Bridgerton’ Actor Jonathan Bailey Talks Vivid Color at Loewe

Laverne Cox Ready For Next Big Red Carpet Moment

 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad