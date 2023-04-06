Michelle Yeoh Wins Kering’s 2023 Women in Motion Prize

WINNING STREAK: The rewards keep on coming for Michelle Yeoh. Hot off an awards season that saw her scoop an Oscar and a Golden Globe, among other prizes, the Malaysian-born actress has been named as the winner of Kering’s 2023 Women In Motion Award.

The ceremony will be held during the French luxury group’s annual dinner to honor women in cinema at the Cannes Film Festival, which runs from May 16 to 27.

Yeoh became the first Asian to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and has used the platform of different awards ceremonies to deliver speeches touching on issues such as diversity, racism and ageism.

“Through her iconic roles, Michelle Yeoh has managed to shatter every stereotype,” François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering, said in a statement.

“Together with the Festival de Cannes, we wanted to recognize her significant contribution to cinema, and her ability to inspire future generations of talent. Presenting her with the Women In Motion Award was the obvious choice,” he added.

Yeoh said she was “very moved” to receive the Women in Motion award.

“I’m convinced that times are changing; public awareness has certainly grown in recent years. It’s vital that women – in front of the camera and behind it – keep playing roles and telling stories that reflect the diversity and complexity of the world,” she said.

Previous recipients of the prize, launched in 2015, include Viola Davis, Salma Hayek, Gong Li, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, and Jane Fonda.

Best known for her roles in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” Yeoh is enjoying a career resurgence that highlights her skills both as an actress and an action-film heroine.

Among her upcoming projects is the film adaptation of the stage musical “Wicked,” “Avatar 3” and the Disney+ series “American Born Chinese,” due to premiere on May 24.

“We are thrilled to be honoring Michelle Yeoh, an actress who is passionately dedicated to her films and has made her mark on the industry in so many different ways, and who we had the great pleasure of welcoming to the jury of the Festival de Cannes in 2002,” said Thierry Frémaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival.

“Throughout her career, she has relentlessly explored new possibilities – to the point where this has become her trademark for a large international audience. The awards she is receiving are simply the inevitable outcome of this exceptional journey,” he said.