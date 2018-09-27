Terez, the New York-based leggings manufacturer, has teamed with Mickey Mouse to launch Mickey Mouse x Terez “True Originals.” The collection was designed to acknowledge the 90th birthday of Mickey Mouse, joining a host of other companies.

As reported, Mickey Mouse’s milestone is being celebrated around the world with events, exhibits, activations and merchandise, from companies such as Forever 21 and Vault by Van. Marc Jacobs has launched a Mickey-inspired collection, as has Target Corp. Legos, Sugarfina and Ample Hill Creamery are among the other brands paying homage to Mickey, leading up to the official birthday on Nov. 18.

The Mickey Mouse x Zara collection features 14 items for women and a selection of girls’ styles. The range includes leggings, tank tops, crew necks, joggers and T-shirts. The looks pair Terez’s signature bold details with visions of Mickey Mouse’s heritage and style. Retail prices range from $53 to $120.

Manufactured in New York, the line will be available on terez.com, starting Oct. 1.

Zara Terez Tisch, cofounder of Terez, said, “In designing our Disney x Terez collection featuring Mickey Mouse, we took the liberty with styles and iterations of the character, from Steamboat Willie to Fantasia, in order to highlight how his persona has evolved throughout the years — all while keeping the collection true to our brand. Everything in the line is playful and has a lifestyle element that excites our expressive, creative audience.”