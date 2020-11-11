California-based athletic apparel brand Legends has a new investor in rapper Quavo, who has acquired a minority stake in the brand.

The award-winning Migos member previously invested in the brand in 2019 alongside athletes Steve Nash, Baker Mayfield, Matt Barnes and Jatavis Brown, as well as Mamba Sports Academy chief executive officer Chad Faulkner.

He celebrated this minority stake acquisition by sending Quavo x Legends products to his fellow Migos members and family members Offset and Takeoff, entertainers such as Pharrell Williams, Justin Bieber and Post Malone, and athletes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins, Von Miller, Trae Young, Mayfield and Barnes.

“I’m excited to officially be a part of the Legends family,” Quavo said. “Legends is about striving to be the best no matter what it takes, fighting to get to the top. The team is already shaking up the game with performance gear that fits the look and lifestyle of the new age athlete. Now we’ll take it to the next level.”

In addition to the previous investment, Legends and Quavo partnered on Quavo’s annual “Huncho Day” birthday event, and the brand also produced apparel for the rapper at the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and his NBA All-Star Game halftime performance.

“Since 2018, we’ve worked with Quavo to merge culture and sports through product creation, building youth athletic programs, and hosting philanthropic events,” the brand said on Instagram with the announcement video. “Together we’ll continue to introduce high-quality performance apparel that helps the next generation of athletes look and feel good on and off the court. We’re just getting started.”

Launched in 2018 by Hochstadt and Chip Neff of Neff Headwear, Legends produces ath-leisure apparel and accessories. Prior to lockdowns due to the pandemic, the brand opened a pop-up shop at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, offering Legends x Brooklyn Nets apparel.