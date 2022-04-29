Migos’ Quavo and Legends Launch Capsule on Ntwrk for ‘Huncho Day’

Athletic apparel brand Legends and rapper and minority owner Quavo are celebrating the Migos member’s annual celebrity flag football game, Huncho Day, with a merchandise drop called Nawf Legends launching exclusively on Ntwrk.

The partners produced mesh tech jerseys and shorts for the collection, as well as Legends’ Aviation T-shirt, Luka and Cambo shorts bearing collaborative designs by Quavo and Legends. The collection will be available on Ntwrk for 48 hours before launching on the Legends website.

Huncho Day flag football competitors will play in the collection that the brand said pays homage to North Atlanta where he attended Berkmar High School and played on the school’s basketball and football teams. In addition, proceeds from the event will be donated to the Quavo Cares Foundation, which this year benefits the Tender Foundation, the 501(c)(3) organization providing for single mothers in Atlanta.

“When Quavo came on as an investor in Legends, he knew he wanted to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind collection that would celebrate the place and culture he grew up in,” said Scott Hochstadt, Legends founder and chief creative officer in a statement. “We’re honored to bring his vision to life and support his continuous pursuit of giving back to North Atlanta.”

Quavo first invested in Legends in 2019 with Steve Nash, Baker Mayfield, Matt Barnes and Jatavis Brown, as well as Mamba Sports Academy chief executive officer Chad Faulkner and acquired a minority stake in the brand in late 2020.