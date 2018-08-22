THE ROYAL TREATMENT: Canadian designer Mikhael Kale will be kicking off next month’s installment of Re\Set 004 with a show at the Royal Ontario Museum.

The event will be a first for the museum, and is designed to highlight the connections between fashion and art. Another designer, who is returning to the scene, will be Sid Neigum, who will show his spring collection in a Yorkville Village parking garage.

Launched last year by The Collections, a Toronto-based fashion production and marketing company, Re\Set is designed to be a platform for contemporary designers. Held in collaboration with Toronto Fashion Week, Re\Set 004 will feature the work of 14 designers in runway shows and 16 others in presentations in the direct-to-consumer Re\Set showroom. Alex Yu, Christopher Paunil, Daniel Gregory Natale, Victoria Hayes and WRKDEPT are among the participants.

As the country’s premier cultural destination, ROM officially opened to the public in 1914. Its more modern outlook is associated with the Michael Lee-Chin Crystal wing, which was designed by Studio Daniel Libeskind.

The museum also provided the backdrop for a Re\Set photo shoot earlier this month. Two Management model Kirsten Owen was photographed by Maya Fuhr. The flaxen-haired model, who has appeared in campaigns for Fendi, Lanvin and Alberta Ferretti was photographed wearing one look from each of the Canadian designers participating in Re\Set.

The museum has another fashion attraction in the exhibition, “Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion.” The Dutch designer’s 2008-15 collections are on view to give gallery-goers a closer look at her exquisite craftsmanship. As an accompaniment, there is the immersive installation “Philip Beesley: Transforming Space.” The double-barreled effect is meant to examine design, fashion and technology in relation to the surrounding world.

ROM’s assistant vice president of marketing and promotions Kathryn Brownlie described the museum as “Canada’s hub for exploring the past, present and future of fashion, with the third largest collection of its kind in the world. Citing the recent run of a Christian Dior-focused exhibition and the current van Herpen one, she said the museum is “committed to sharing the work of fashion designers globally. We are thrilled to be partnering with fashion week, The Collections and Re/Set to bring attention to Canadian fashion and the iconic work of Mikheal Kale.”