Mikimoto has picked up stakes in Las Vegas, moving out of The Shops at Crystals and into the Wynn Esplanade.

Slated for April, the store opening was delayed until June because of the coronavirus lockdown.

“The Wynn is a five-star resort, it’s an elegant property with an elevated guest experience, and the clientele aligns with Mikimoto,” said Georgina Coleman, vice president of the retail division for Mikimoto. “We thought it was a natural fit as we looked at our positioning in the market.…We are happy to be with a more elevated partner.”

The Wynn reopened for guests on June 4, while Mikimoto officially opens June 23. Modeled after the Ginza flagship, the 400-square-foot space is the first in the U.S. to have the design incorporating custom panels of traditional Japanese fabric on the walls, golden accents and pearl motifs. The design will be replicated in the new Fifth Avenue flagship later this year.

The Las Vegas store stocks the brand’s classic collections, high jewelry and “Jardin Mysterieux” haute couture collection, as well as Wynn exclusive pieces, one of which was already sold to a client remotely.

Despite the climbing number of COVID-19 cases last week, Coleman is optimistic tourist traffic will rebound. “While at the moment, it’s an interesting time for everyone, we believe in Las Vegas as a major destination and a market that has true longevity,” she said. “I was out there for the opening, and seeing the Wynn as a team invested in engaging their loyal client base was encouraging. They have a high number of repeat guests who come back to the property that they are close to, and our category is about providing an intimate personalized experience,” she said, adding a pitch that jewelry is better positioned to perform during the downturn than other luxury categories that rely on seasonal and trend-driven styles: “It’s great in this climate to say we’ve got two new store openings. We’ve got a long history of being in the U.S. market, and a long-term strategy.”