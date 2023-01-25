Milan Fashion Week to Feature 56 Physical Shows

MILAN — As the haute couture season is in full swing in Paris, the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana on Wednesday released the preliminary schedule for the upcoming edition of Milan Fashion Week.

Running Feb. 21 to 27, the showcase is poised to again be a packed affair with 56 physical runway shows and five digital displays, the latter all broadcast on the final day.

As of now the show schedule kicks off on Feb. 22, with the We Are Made in Italy, or WAMI, collective of designers and fashion professionals of color, hosting a digital show. It will be followed by Iceberg, renamed Iceberg Since 1974, which is making a return to the official calendar after being absent a few seasons. Hot-ticket names on the first show day include Fendi, Diesel, Roberto Cavalli and Etro.

Feb. 23 will kick off with Max Mara, with Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presenting Prada’s fall 2023 women’s collection later that day.

The season will see designers recently appointed to the helm of storied house debut their sophomore women’s collections. These include Marco de Vincenzo at Etro and Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo, the latter showing a coed collection on Feb. 25 at 11:30 a.m., followed by Rhuigi Villaseñor’s second display for Bally at 4 p.m. That day also will include shows by Ferrari, MSGM, Bottega Veneta and Philipp Plein.

Gucci, still lacking a creative director after the sudden exit of Alessandro Michele last November, will debut its fall 2023 collection, likely designed by the in-house team, on Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. Earlier this month, the brand opened Milan Men’s Fashion Week by showing its fall 2023 menswear collection, but no member of the team took a bow at the end of the show.

After unveiling a rebooted business model, Sunnei’s Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo will show their first “master collection,” a combination of pre-season and main lineups, for fall with a coed show on Feb. 24, followed by Vivetta and Jil Sander.

Japanese fashion sensation Tomo Koizumi is making his debut in Milan, supported by Dolce & Gabbana, with a physical show on Feb. 26, while this season’s Valentino- and Camera della Moda-endorsed designer has yet to be revealed. That same day, Giorgio Armani will cap off the week with a show at 3 p.m.

The presentation schedule has yet to be released, and a final version of the calendar will be issued on Feb. 8, the Camera della Moda said.