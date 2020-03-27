After several coed experiments, Milan’s Women’s Fashion Week in September will become the first season that will combine men’s and women’s collections.

Italy’s Camera Nazionale della Moda said Friday evening that the spring 2021 men’s shows and presentations slated for June 19 to 23 will run in September during Milan Women’s Fashion Week, which is expected to start on the Sept. 22 and end on Sept. 28.

The decision was taken in light of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are working on new digital formats and new ways to meet,” said the association in a statement, forecasting “other moments of storytelling, B2B and B2C platforms to benefit the brands, luxury brands and all the system.”

The Camera continued by stating that “everything will be done to have the collections ready in those dates for the beginning of an innovative sales campaign.” The 800 showrooms in Milan will be part of the events.

The news of the postponement of the Milan men’s shows came only minutes after the Federation Haute Couture et de la Mode revealed it was postponing Paris men’s fashion week and the Paris haute couture scheduled for late June and early July, respectively. The French group said it was working on new dates for those shows.