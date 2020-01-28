MILAN — In the perpetual race for most buzzed fashion week among London, Milan and Paris, the Italian fashion capital takes the first win of the new decade home, at least according to DMR Group.

The company, which focuses on monitoring, tracking and analyzing data communication activities and public relations strategies for leading brands worldwide, released data on the media impact of the latest European men’s fashion weeks, revealing that their combined media impact was 46.6 million euros.

Analyzing more than 4,500 newspapers and magazines, 100,000 web sites and 20,000 social accounts, DMR registered that 60.3 percent of the total earned media value was generated during Milan Fashion Week, followed by Paris and London Fashion Weeks. This translated into an estimated value of more than 28 million euros generated by the Milan shows.

In particular, 42.7 percent of the fashion marathon’s total earned media value was generated through social media accounts, while newspapers and web sites accounted for 33.8 percent and 23.5 percent, respectively. This resulted in an estimated value of social media coverage of almost 20 million euros, while print media and web sites created an estimated value of 15.8 million euros and almost 11 million euros, respectively.

Yet every fashion week had its preferred channel of reach. For example, in Milan, print coverage was key as it accounted for almost 46 percent of the total earned media value, generating an estimated value of almost 13 million euros.

Parisian shows received the biggest attention from social media, accounting for 47.6 percent of the French fashion week’s total earned media value of 15.3 million euros, while online coverage represented more than half of the estimated 3.2 million euros generated by London Fashion Week.

Celebrity-wise, American rapper Tyga was the star of the men’s season as his Instagram posts during Paris Fashion Week scored the biggest reach for a total estimated media value of more than 1 million euros. He was followed by fellow rappers Quavo and Offset of Migos, Brazilian personality Leonardo Picon and Colombian reggaeton superstar J Balvin in the rank of most influential celebrities.