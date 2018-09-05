ALAÏA IN MILAN: Milan is set to host an exhibition displaying designs by Azzedine Alaïa, charting his creative path from the Eighties until his last Paris couture show in July 2017. Supported by the Azzedine Alaïa Association and Vogue Italia, in partnership with Place Vendôme Qatar, “Azzedine Alaïa Couture Sculpture” is slated to run Sept. 21 to 25 at Palazzo Clerici during Milan Fashion Week, with an opening event scheduled for the evening of Sept. 20.

The retrospective is curated by fashion historian and curator Olivier Saillard, who has chosen 21 Alaïa looks that will be presented in the Sala degli Arazzi of the storied Milan building, under frescoes by 18th-century artist Giambattista Tiepolo. The designs will be exhibited on sculptured mannequins inspired by Naomi Campbell, who had a father-daughter relationship with Alaïa.

Azzedine Alaïa Association was founded in 2007 by the the designer, who died last year, his longtime friend Carla Sozzani and Christoph Von Weyhe with the goal to bridge fashion, architecture, art and photography.

Place Vendôme Qatar is being erected in the city of Lusail, Qatar, which will combine luxury retail and entertainment over 10.8 million square feet and is expected to open in 2020.