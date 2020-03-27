STAYING HOME: International furniture and interior design trade show Salone del Mobile has canceled its annual edition due to the coronavirus emergency.

Originally slated to run from April 21 to 25 at Milan’s Rho-Fiera venue and already postponed to June last month, the upcoming edition of the event will now take place from April 13 to 18, 2021.

According to a terse statement released on Friday, the fair’s organizers eventually opted for the cancellation “in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that is spreading to almost every country in the world.”

“The conditions that led to postpone the edition from April to June have completely changed…and the medium-term uncertainties don’t allow to confirm the execution of the Salone,” read the statement.

The Salone del Mobile and the related Design Week, animated by a wide range of events organized across the city, is the most important global event in Milan, which is considered the international capital of design. In particular, it’s one of the key trade shows for the Fiera Milano company because of its international attractiveness.

Last year, 386,236 people from 181 different nationalities visited the event, which hosted 2,418 exhibitors, 34 percent of them from foreign countries.

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, Fiera Milano’s shares closed down 5.6 percent to 2.69 euros on Friday.

In 2021, the Salone del Mobile will celebrate its 60th anniversary and, for the first time, it will be flanked by the biennial Euroluce, EuroCucina and the Salone Internazionale del Bagno trade shows dedicated to lighting, kitchen design and bathroom furniture, respectively.