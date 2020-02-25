MILAN — International furniture and interior design trade show Salone del Mobile has postponed its upcoming 59th edition slated to run April 21 to 26 at Milan’s Rho-Fiera venue due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

The trade show will take place June 16 to 21.

The Salone del Mobile and the related Design Week, animated by a wide range of events organized across the city, is the most important global event taking place in Milan, which is considered the international capital of design.

Following the decision taken by the trade show’s organizers on Tuesday, the Salone del Mobile will overlap with the spring/summer edition of Florence-based trade show Pitti Uomo, running June 16 to 19, and with Milan Men’s Fashion Week, kicking off on June 20.

As reported, Bologna-based trade show Cosmoprof has also been postponed and will now take place June 11 to 15, while the new dates of Milanese eyewear fair Mido has yet to be released but the fair is expected to be held in late May or early June.



“It was hard to decide what to do in such a peculiar moment for Milan, but we have decided to postpone [the Salone del Mobile] by a couple of months,” said Milan’s mayor Giuseppe Sala in a video posted on social media. “I thank [the trade show’s organizers] for this leap of faith. We have to deal with the [corona] virus and fight it, but, at the same time, we have to deal with the virus of distrust. Milan won’t give up!”

In the video, Sala also asked the Italian government to help Milan and made a plea to the city’s hoteliers to set acceptable prices for the next Design Week in order to support the event.

As reported, the Milanese hospitality sector has already been hit by the coronavirus with 40 percent of the hotel reservations in the city canceled this week.