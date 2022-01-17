×
Milan’s Salone del Mobile Postponed to June 2022

The event was originally slated for April 5 to 10.

Diesel Living's booth at Salone del Mobile. Marco Erba

SUMMER AGAIN: Not even 2022 is giving some mercy to the Salone del Mobile international furniture and interior design trade show.

In light of surging COVID-19 cases spurred by the Omicron variant, its organizer Federlegno Arredo Eventi said Monday that the event, marking the trade show’s 60th edition, is expected to take place June 7 to 12. The event was originally slated for April 5 to 10.

“Moving the event to June will ensure a strong presence of foreign exhibitors and professionals, which has always been one of the Salone’s strongest assets,” said Maria Porro, president of the Salone del Mobile.

The postponement, she said, “will also give the participating companies time to plan their presence at the fair as thoroughly as possible.”

The Salone del Mobile and the related Design Week, accompanied by events across the city, is the most important global event in Milan, which is considered an international capital of design. In particular, it’s one of the key trade shows for the Fiera Milano company because of its international attendance.

Porro shared that next June’s 60th edition will focus on sustainability, a hot topic not only in fashion but in design, as well. “The desire for a Salone is increasingly strong, which is why we are working towards an event that will give everyone an opportunity to enjoy a unique, concrete and exciting experience,” Porro said.

Last year, the event was postponed to September and unfurled in a streamlined format under the moniker “Supersalone.”

