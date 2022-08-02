Miley Cyrus Gets Animated by Gucci in New Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Perfume Campaign

Miley Cyrus is lending her star power to Gucci for its latest fragrance campaign.

Gucci revealed on Monday the campaign for its newest fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum, fronted by the musician. The campaign was photographed by artist Petra Collins and the campaign video was created by Omer Fedi and Blake Slatkin.

Cyrus appears in the campaign at home, taking the viewer on “an expressive leap of imagination inspired by the delicious scent, manifesting moments of pure joy that evolve into a cheery dreamscape,” according to Gucci. The campaign includes real-life shots of Cyrus as well as animated shots of the musician, and is set to Cyrus’ song “Delicious.”

This is Cyrus’ second fragrance campaign for Gucci. The musician was first tapped last June to be the face of the Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia scent, working again with Collins for the campaign. Cyrus also attended the Gucci Love Parade show last November in Los Angeles, sitting front row alongside Billie Eilish, Jared Leto, Paul Mescal, Lizzo and many others.

At the time of the first campaign, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele stated Cyrus is “an artist with a spirit that is both rock ‘n’ roll and eclectic at the same time.”

Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum is rooted in Grandiflorum jasmine. The note is accented with hints of sandalwood, benzoin, mandarine essence and magnolia accord. The scent is available to purchase now for $149 for a 100-ml bottle.