Miley Cyrus has made her New York Fashion Week fall 2020 debut.

The singer joined a host of other models for Marc Jacobs’ fall collection, which closed out New York Fashion Week. Cyrus modeled a black bra-like top with matching trousers and was holding a zebra-print coat.

This isn’t Cyrus and Jacobs’ first time working together. The singer teamed with Jacobs in 2013 for a charitable T-shirt which showed the slogan “Protect the Skin You’re In” inscribed on top of a nude Cyrus. She later starred in the designer’s spring 2014 campaign photographed by David Sims. Last year, the duo teamed again to support Planned Parenthood, designing a pink hoodie that read “Don’t F—k With My Freedom.”

Cyrus also wore a look from Jacobs’ fall 2013 collection to the Met Gala that year, which celebrated its “Punk: Chaos to Couture” exhibit.

Jacobs doesn’t shy away from enlisting celebrities in his runway show. Most famously, the designer looked to Lady Gaga to walk in his fall 2016 collection and tapped reality star turned supermodel Kendall Jenner for his fall 2014 collection, which was Jenner’s runway debut. The designer also enlisted Eighties’ supermodel Christy Turlington Burns to close his fall 2019 runway show, marking the first time the model had walked a catwalk in 30 years.

