Miley Cyrus wore a made-to-order Vivienne Westwood gown for her wedding to Liam Hemsworth this past weekend.

For the private ceremony held at their home in Franklin, Tenn., on Sunday, Cyrus opted for the Long Cocotte, an off-the-shoulder ivory gown from the British designer. The dress is corseted with draping across the bodice, and goes for $8,600 at retail.

Despite having a history of donning wacky, out-there outfits — including a silver belt as a top at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards — the “Younger Now” singer kept her look understated for her wedding (even if it did come from the anti-establishment designer who helped invent the Punk look). In a video posted on Wednesday, Cyrus is seen singing Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” in her dress, wearing spare amounts of jewelry and keeping her hair undone.

Cyrus and Hemsworth were first engaged in 2012, but broke things off in 2013. The couple’s on-again, off-again relationship officially resumed in 2015, and by 2016, Cyrus was rumored to be having dinner with the Australian actor’s family on a regular basis. During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in October of that same year, DeGeneres asked about her engagement ring, to which Cyrus replied: “It’s very weird, because this is, like, real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy.”