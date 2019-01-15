Actress, model and singer Milla Jovovich has signed with Society Management for representation in the fashion and modeling sectors.

Most recently, she was represented by WME-IMG. The Society Management is the North American branch of the Elite World Group.

Jovovich, 43, has been the face of brands such as L’Oréal, Chanel, Dior, Versace, Prada, Calvin Klein and Tiffany & Co., and has appeared on many magazine covers worldwide.

In addition to her modeling career, the Ukrainian-born Jovovich has appeared in numerous movies. Her upcoming roles include Nimue in the “Hellboy” reboot opposite David Harbour and the lead role of Artemis in “Monster Hunter.”

“We look forward to cultivating many more significant opportunities for her within the fashion industry,” said Chris Gay, chief executive officer of Elite World Group.

Society Management represents such talents as Adriana Lima, Kendall Jenner and Willow Smith.

Jovovich will continue to be represented by CAA and be managed by Chris Brenner of Creative Entertainment.

As reported, amfAR will recognize Jovovich, photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and auctioneer Simon de Pury at the 2019 amfAR Gala in New York on Feb. 6.