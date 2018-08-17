The second annual Millennial Pink Party takes to the Hamptons this weekend, and this year the concept has been expanded into a full weekend of events with the help of partners like BCBGeneration, Bloomingdale’s and The Class by Taryn Toomey.

Millennial Pink Party made its debut last year as the re-branded take on the Milstein family’s annual summer Hamptons bash. Real estate scions Larry and Toby Milstein embraced the rosy hue and moved the party to the Breakers in Montauk to lure the young Manhattan social crowd for the party, in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign.

After its success, the one-night event has grown into a weekend, which begins tonight with a private beachside dinner hosted by Whispering Angel. The guest list for Friday night is made up of the Millennial Pink Founders Collective, who are categorized as “a handpicked group of 25 VIP taste makers who will serve as social ambassadors for the Millennial Pink community and provide creative direction on the event.”

Come Saturday, celebrity workout favorite Taryn Toomey will host a session of her workout The Class for guests, followed by the official party at night and a brunch to close things out on Sunday.

The event last year raised more than $15,000 for the Human Rights Campaign, and this year all proceeds will benefit the campaign and Planned Parenthood, with chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood Joe Solmonese attending as an honorary guest. BCBGeneration and Bloomingdale’s are also sponsoring this year’s events.