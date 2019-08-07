EXPRESS YOURSELF: Pandora has named Millie Bobby Brown as the face of a new jewelry collection that celebrates self-expression, in a bid to target Generation Z consumers as it works to redress its ailing business.

The “Stranger Things” star and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador has signed a two-year contract with the Danish jewelry brand, known for its charms. Pandora is in the middle of a two-year turnaround plan geared at driving sustainable growth and reigniting brand heat.

Lensed by Cass Bird, the campaign, which launches digitally in October, will feature images of the Emmy nominee in her adopted hometown of Atlanta, Ga., wearing her selection of pieces from the new collection. She will also appear in a digital film highlighting her personal connection to the new pieces.

“I feel extremely honored to be partnering with Pandora. I love Pandora because everyone can tell their own story, and each symbol can represent your individuality,” Brown said in a statement.

Pandora chief creative and brand officer Stephen Fairchild noted her impact on pop culture as an actress and activist.

“Millie Bobby Brown is the perfect ambassador for the next generation of Pandora jewelry that empowers young women to express themselves. Not only an accomplished actor and making her presence as a voice of her generation known, she also brings a youthful and individual approach to jewelry that perfectly complements Pandora’s vision and creativity,” he said.

Reporting weaker-than-expected first-quarter figures, the company said in May it planned a significant increase in marketing spend on celebrities and influencers to get back on track. Pandora also announced plans for further lay-offs in its Thai facilities, with 1,200 employees set to lose their jobs, but maintained its full-year guidance.