Millie Bobby Brown Chooses Sartorial Romance in Pink Louis Vuitton Dress With 3D Floral Details for ‘Enola Holmes 2′ Premiere

The actress stars in the sequel to the 2020 Netflix film reprising the title role.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" world premiere on Oct. 27 in New York City. Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “Enola Holmes 2” in New York on Oct. 27, wearing a statement Louis Vuitton dress.

For the occasion, the actress wore a pink pleated dress embellished with silver appliqué flowers and a keyhole on the bodice.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” world premiere on Oct. 27 in New York City. Getty Images

Brown accessorized with small diamond hoop earrings, smaller silver hoop earrings and a ring. Earlier this year, Louis Vuitton named Bobby Brown a brand ambassador.

Brown worked with stylist Thomas Carter Phillips to create the look. Phillips has also worked with Danai Gurira, Meghann Fahy and Emmy Rossum.

For beauty, she went for a soft pink lip complementing the dress, a subtle hint of blush and wingtip eyeliner. She had her hair parted in the center and styled in a braided bun in the back.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Netflix)
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill attend Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” world premiere on Oct. 27 in New York City. Getty Images for Netflix

In 2019, the actress expanded her brand by launching a Gen Z beauty label, Florence by Mills.

“I’m very decisive. As soon as I make a decision, that’s my decision, and I will do it. There’s not regret, usually,” Brown said in an interview with WWD. “Every decision I make with Florence has been literally made in two or three seconds.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill attend Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” world premiere on Oct. 27 in New York City. Getty Images

The actress is also expected to return for season five of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” next year, where she will reprise her role as Eleven.

“Enola Homes 2” is the sequel to the 2020 film “Enola Holmes.” The film tells the story of famed fictional detective Sherlock Holmes’s sister Enola and her journey as a detective. “Enola Holmes 2” also stars Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Hannah Dodd. The movie streams on Netflix on Nov. 4.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

