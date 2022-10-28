Millie Bobby Brown Chooses Sartorial Romance in Pink Louis Vuitton Dress With 3D Floral Details for ‘Enola Holmes 2′ Premiere

Millie Bobby Brown arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “Enola Holmes 2” in New York on Oct. 27, wearing a statement Louis Vuitton dress.

For the occasion, the actress wore a pink pleated dress embellished with silver appliqué flowers and a keyhole on the bodice.

Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix ’s “Enola Holmes 2” world premiere on Oct. 27 in New York City. Getty Images

Brown accessorized with small diamond hoop earrings, smaller silver hoop earrings and a ring. Earlier this year, Louis Vuitton named Bobby Brown a brand ambassador.

Brown worked with stylist Thomas Carter Phillips to create the look. Phillips has also worked with Danai Gurira, Meghann Fahy and Emmy Rossum.

For beauty, she went for a soft pink lip complementing the dress, a subtle hint of blush and wingtip eyeliner. She had her hair parted in the center and styled in a braided bun in the back.

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill attend Netflix ’s “Enola Holmes 2” world premiere on Oct. 27 in New York City. Getty Images for Netflix

In 2019, the actress expanded her brand by launching a Gen Z beauty label, Florence by Mills.

“I’m very decisive. As soon as I make a decision, that’s my decision, and I will do it. There’s not regret, usually,” Brown said in an interview with WWD. “Every decision I make with Florence has been literally made in two or three seconds.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill attend Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” world premiere on Oct. 27 in New York City. Getty Images

The actress is also expected to return for season five of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” next year, where she will reprise her role as Eleven.

“Enola Homes 2” is the sequel to the 2020 film “Enola Holmes.” The film tells the story of famed fictional detective Sherlock Holmes’s sister Enola and her journey as a detective. “Enola Holmes 2” also stars Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Hannah Dodd. The movie streams on Netflix on Nov. 4.