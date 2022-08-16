×
Milly Alcock Dazzles in Dior Tulle Dress at ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere in London

The Australian actress portrays a younger Rhaenyra Targaryen, one of the leads in the anticipated HBO series.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Milly
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Emma
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Matt
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Rhys
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Emily
Milly Alcock went fashion-forward at the latest premiere for “House of the Dragon.”

On Monday, the Australian actress walked the red carpet of Leicester Square in London wearing a black tiered tulle dress by Dior paired with heels by Jimmy Choo and diamond jewelry from De Beers. She styled her hair in a slightly messy bob and kept her eye makeup simple with a dark pink lip.

She was styled by Holly White, who also works with “Bridgerton” star Charithra Chandran, “Downton Abbey” star Michelle Dockery and Tom Hiddleston.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Milly Alcock attends the "House Of The Dragon" Sky Group Premiere at Leicester Square on August 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Milly Alcock at the “House of the Dragon” Sky Group Premiere at Leicester Square in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Alcock is part of the up-and-coming cast of the anticipated HBO series “House of the Dragon,” which is a prequel to the popular television show “Game of Thrones,” both of which are based on the “A Song of Ice and Fire” books by George R. R. Martin. The series will chronicle the story of House Targaryen, taking place 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.”

She will play a younger Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the first child of King Viserys Targaryen and a dragonrider who expects to rule the Seven Kingdoms as the first female monarch. The adult Rhaenyra is portrayed by Emma D’Arcy.

(left to right) Eve Best, Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy and Lilly Alcock attends the House of Dragon premiere at Leicester Square Gardens in London. Picture date: Monday August 15, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)
Eve Best, Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Milly Alcock at the ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere at Leicester Square in London. PA Images via Getty Images

Joining Alcock at the premiere were some of her costars, including D’Arcy, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Fabian Frankel, Eve Best, Emily Carey and Sonoya Mizuno, among others.

After the conclusion of “Game of Thrones” in May 2019, the prequel received a straight-to-series order a few months later.

The first season of “House of the Dragon” is scheduled to premiere on Aug. 21 on HBO and will consist of 10 episodes.

