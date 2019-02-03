Milly, the advanced contemporary fashion brand cofounded and designed by Michelle Smith, has decided not to have a fashion show this season.

The show had originally been slated for Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. Linder occupies that space on the Fashion Calendar.

A Milly spokeswoman confirmed the brand wouldn’t be hosting a runway presentation this coming fashion week, noting, “We are considering a less formal activation. We consider this pause an opportunity to see a new way to drive media impressions.”

At present, the spokeswoman said Milly plans to return to the runways in the fall.

Smith and her husband, Andrew Oshrin, chief executive officer, cofounded Milly in spring 2001. The company sells to such stores as Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman, Barneys New York and Bloomingdale’s and has a robust international business.

A runway show regular since 2004, in September 2017, Milly decided to host an immersive presentation format at its SoHo pop-up store, where it had a special installation. It returned to the fashion show scene the following two seasons.