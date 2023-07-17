Milly to Showcase Collection Selection at The Surf Lodge in Montauk

For the first time, Milly will be showcasing a selection of its collection from Aug. 1 through Aug. 8 at The Surf Lodge Boutique in Montauk, New York.
The collection, which is chosen by Milly and The Surf Lodge founder and creative director Jayma Cardoso, will consist of a variety of the brand’s summer pieces in signature prints, colors and technical fabrics. The brand’s Cabana collection of swimwear and beachwear and Hamptons-ready dresses will be offered.
Retail prices range from $250 for bikinis to $395 for beachwear. Ready-to-wear ranges from $350 to $795.
Milly will celebrate the collaboration at the Surf Lodge with a series of events throughout the week, including a dinner hosted by celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe.
In addition, The Surf Lodge staff will be clad in custom Milly.
Milly, which was cofounded in 2000 by Andrew Oshrin and Michelle Smith, was sold in 2019 to a subsidiary of S. Rothschild & Co., an apparel company, for $5.7 million.