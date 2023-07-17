×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: July 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion’s Pipeline for Diverse Talent? A New Challenge With Affirmative Action Ruling

Business

Philipp Plein Goes Bicoastal by Adding New Stores in L.A., NYC

Fashion

Première Vision, Texworld Paris Fairs Keep Pace With Rapidly Changing World

Milly to Showcase Collection Selection at The Surf Lodge in Montauk

The offering consists of Milly's summer pieces in signature prints, vibrant colors and technical fabrics.

A look from Milly.
Milly will showcase a curated collection at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York. Courtesy of Milly

For the first time, Milly will be showcasing a selection of its collection from Aug. 1 through Aug. 8 at The Surf Lodge Boutique in Montauk, New York.

The collection, which is chosen by Milly and The Surf Lodge founder and creative director Jayma Cardoso, will consist of a variety of the brand’s summer pieces in signature prints, colors and technical fabrics. The brand’s Cabana collection of swimwear and beachwear and Hamptons-ready dresses will be offered.

A summer look from Milly
A look from Milly. courtesy of Milly

Retail prices range from $250 for bikinis to $395 for beachwear. Ready-to-wear ranges from $350 to $795.

Milly will celebrate the collaboration at the Surf Lodge with a series of events throughout the week, including a dinner hosted by celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe.

In addition, The Surf Lodge staff will be clad in custom Milly.

A look from Milly.
A look from Milly. Courtesy of Milly

Milly, which was cofounded in 2000 by Andrew Oshrin and Michelle Smith, was sold in 2019 to a subsidiary of S. Rothschild & Co., an apparel company, for $5.7 million.

Milly to Showcase Curated Collection at The Surf Club in Montauk

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad