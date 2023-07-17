Milly to Showcase Collection Selection at The Surf Lodge in Montauk

For the first time, Milly will be showcasing a selection of its collection from Aug. 1 through Aug. 8 at The Surf Lodge Boutique in Montauk, New York.

The collection, which is chosen by Milly and The Surf Lodge founder and creative director Jayma Cardoso, will consist of a variety of the brand’s summer pieces in signature prints, colors and technical fabrics. The brand’s Cabana collection of swimwear and beachwear and Hamptons-ready dresses will be offered.

A look from Milly. courtesy of Milly

Retail prices range from $250 for bikinis to $395 for beachwear. Ready-to-wear ranges from $350 to $795.

Milly will celebrate the collaboration at the Surf Lodge with a series of events throughout the week, including a dinner hosted by celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe.

In addition, The Surf Lodge staff will be clad in custom Milly.

A look from Milly. Courtesy of Milly

Milly, which was cofounded in 2000 by Andrew Oshrin and Michelle Smith, was sold in 2019 to a subsidiary of S. Rothschild & Co., an apparel company, for $5.7 million.