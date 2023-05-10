EXCLUSIVE: Mindy Kaling Collaborates on Andie Swim Line

“It would sound nuts if I had told myself this two years ago,” said Mindy Kaling, “that I would be this excited to do a bathing suit photo shoot on a fairly cold day in Malibu. I had the best day. I loved how I looked in all of the suits I tried on.”

Kaling — an Emmy-nominated actress, comedian, screenwriter and producer — took a stab at fashion design for the first time, collaborating on a swimwear line with Andie Swim. She then modeled the finished looks for a beach-side campaign, and to her delight, “it was one of the best photo shoots I’ve ever had in my whole life. And I was not wearing any clothes, which, like, is a big surprise to me.”

The 43-year-old mom of two said she felt comfortable in the styles. She hopes to offer shoppers the same confidence.

Mindy Kaling Courtesy of Andie Swim

“I had the best day, because every item looked good on me,” she went on. “You know, I’m not a fit model or whatever. I have a very specific body and some things look good on me and some things don’t. But I feel so confident in this line and so confident that so many women are going to be excited about how they look in these swimsuits and the separates.”

Before being approached by Andie Swim — founded in New York in 2016 by Melanie Travis — Kaling was already a fan of the label.

“It was so lucky for me, because I already owned a bunch of Andie suits,” she said. “I had bought them when they were advertised on Instagram. They have two great pieces. One is the Amalfi one-piece and [the other is] the Malibu one-piece. They were so great and are so flattering.”

The new capsule offers one-pieces, bikinis, as well as pareos and a matching set (cardigan and shorts) in her favorite jewel tones. Priced between $52 and $128, it’s available on AndieSwim.com on Wednesday.

“I just got to come in and give opinions about color and material, which was an area that I felt really comfortable,” she said, working from the start with the brand’s familiar cuts. She collaborated remotely, receiving samples by mail and watching fit models over Zoom. “There’s this beautiful daffodil color, which is my favorite. And then there’s this deep dark teal, which is just gorgeous.”

She went on, “I’m a mother of two, but I don’t want to wear a skirted swimsuit. I still want to look flirty and flattering and fun when I wear a bathing suit….I think I understand the customer for this kind of product. And so, I’m really excited to interact with people on Instagram and with the customers and see photos and share my own.”